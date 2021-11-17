Alisa’s Wish sets table at Valley Fair Mall in Maple Ridge for victim’s week

To provide information and raise awareness about victims and survivors of crime

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services’ Alisa’s Wish Child and Youth Advocacy Centre is participating in Victim’s week Wednesday with an information booth at the Valley Fair Mall in Maple Ridge.

”Alisa’s Wish Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, will have a spot at the Valley Fair Mall to provide information and resources about how to prevent child abuse and where/how to find help for victims of abuse on Nov. 17,” said Myriah Gill, the communications person with Community Services.

“The Power of Collaboration” is the theme of Victims and Survivors of Crime Week, taking place across Canada from November, 14 to 20 this year.

Victims and Survivors of Crime Week is held to raise awareness about issues facing victims and survivors of crime and the services, programs, and laws in place to help them and their families.

Maple Ridge/ Pitt Meadows Community Services’ Alisa’s Wish Program is hosting the information booth to commemorate the week in the community and has partnered with the RCMP, SD4 2, Ministry of Children and Family Development, Ministry of Public Safety & Solicitor General, Cytheria and ACT2 to provide supports to children, youth and families who have suffered or witnessed abuse.

To make a child protection report, people can call 1 800 663-9122 at any time of the day or night. They can also call Alisa’s Wish at 604-466.-922 for more information and assistance.

