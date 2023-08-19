All flights in and out of Kelowna remain cancelled due to wildfires

Flights are cancelled ‘to allow for aerial firefighting activities in the surrounding communities’

All flights coming in and out of Kelowna International Airport (YLW) remain cancelled because of the ongoing wildfires in town.

YLW made the announcement on Saturday morning (Aug. 19) that all flights are cancelled “to allow for aerial firefighting activities in the surrounding communities.”

“YLW’s priority is the safety of the Okanagan community and supporting firefighting efforts taking place,” reads the statement.

The province remains in a state of emergency, which was declared Friday night.

For those who are essential to travel in the region, both the Penticton and Kamloops airports are open Saturday. Passengers can call the airport directly for updated flight information.

Four e-bus/shuttle services are also running on Saturday: E-Bus, Cheers, Rider Express, and Kelowna Concierge.

