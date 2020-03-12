The ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge will not be cancelling any programming amid COVID-19 fears. (THE NEWS-files)

All regular programming to continue at the ACT in Maple Ridge

Facility staff have elevated cleaning and sanitizing measures

The ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge will be business as usual this Spring Break as staff monitor the impact of COVID-19 across the province.

A notice on the art centre’s website says, “all scheduled performances, classes/camps, and exhibitions are continuing as planned.”

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District reminds parents to be careful this Spring Break amid COVID-19 fears

When contacted, the ACT’s executive director, Curtis Pendleton, declined to say why they made the decision to go ahead with regular programming, relaying through her marketing and communications supervisor, Anna Black, that what they have on the website is where they stand, “currently, given the situation.”

The immediate health risk from COVID-19 in Maple Ridge is considered low, the notice says, and the ACT will continue to welcome patrons, performers, and the public to the facility.

READ MORE: Cities, school district readying for COVID-19

And staff will continue to follow the instructions of the Fraser Health Authority and both the provincial and federal health authorities.

In addition, their facilities team have elevated cleaning and sanitizing measures throughout the building, along with installing an increased number of hand sanitizing gel stations.

Signage is also reminding patrons, visitors, staff and performers to wash their hands, cover their coughs and to stay at home if they are unwell.

“Being mindful of our collective responsibility for a healthy environment will help reduce the impact in our community,” reads the notice.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

Just Posted

Finance minister says outbreak is going to hurt

COVID-19 will have impact, James says at Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge Chamber of Commerce

All regular programming to continue at the ACT in Maple Ridge

Facility staff have elevated cleaning and sanitizing measures

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District reminds parents to be careful this Spring Break amid COVID-19 fears

Health care services may be limited and travel restrictions put in place suddenly, warns the district

Cash helps Pitt Meadows fight wildfires

$25,000 from B.C.-wide resiliency program

WEATHER: A mix of sun and cloud for Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

Events with more than 250 people should be cancelled, Adrian Dix says

COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question, KIJHL suspends games

Hockey Canada and the CJHL currently in talks to come up with plan for remainder of season

Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

Check in on them, by phone or in person, to ensure their needs are being met

B.C. farmland regulations allow return to local decision-making

Property owners still can’t apply to Agricultural Land Commission

Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home

One resident and one employee have caught the coronavirus

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger sues RCMP, province

Sarah Coghill was detained and her vehicle impounded for being an impaired passenger

Most Read