All regular programming to continue at the ACT in Maple Ridge

The ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge will not be cancelling any programming amid COVID-19 fears. (THE NEWS-files)

The ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge will be business as usual this Spring Break as staff monitor the impact of COVID-19 across the province.

A notice on the art centre’s website says, “all scheduled performances, classes/camps, and exhibitions are continuing as planned.”

When contacted, the ACT’s executive director, Curtis Pendleton, declined to say why they made the decision to go ahead with regular programming, relaying through her marketing and communications supervisor, Anna Black, that what they have on the website is where they stand, “currently, given the situation.”

The immediate health risk from COVID-19 in Maple Ridge is considered low, the notice says, and the ACT will continue to welcome patrons, performers, and the public to the facility.

And staff will continue to follow the instructions of the Fraser Health Authority and both the provincial and federal health authorities.

In addition, their facilities team have elevated cleaning and sanitizing measures throughout the building, along with installing an increased number of hand sanitizing gel stations.

Signage is also reminding patrons, visitors, staff and performers to wash their hands, cover their coughs and to stay at home if they are unwell.

“Being mindful of our collective responsibility for a healthy environment will help reduce the impact in our community,” reads the notice.

