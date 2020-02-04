All SFU campuses close but public schools remain open in Lower Mainland

Up to 20 centimetres of snow expected in some areas

All Simon Fraser University campuses are closed on Tuesday due to expected snowfall, the university said.

“Due to significant snow forecasted and concerns about commuting conditions and the safety of our community, SFU’s Burnaby, Surrey and Vancouver

campuses are closed today,” the university posted to social media.

“Buildings remain open on all SFU campuses, but classes, exams, services and campus activities are cancelled.”

The University of B.C. was open as of Tuesday morning.

Some private schools around the region, such as Surrey Christian, were closed Tuesday due to the snow. However, all school districts in the region remained open despite an Environment Canada forecast promising between five and 20 centimetres of snow.

The agency issued snowfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, telling residents to expect heavy, wet snow throughout Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday morning.

