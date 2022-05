TransLink has fixed problems that cancelled a train on Monday and Tuesday morning

All West Coast Express trains are running on Tuesday afternoon, after Monday’s cancellations. (Special to The News)

The West Coast Express has all of its trains running again this afternoon.

Train 4 will be running afternoon service on Tuesday, May 10. That train had been cancelled on Monday and Tuesday morning, due to a mechanical issue.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience while we resolved this issue,” said a press release from TransLink.

