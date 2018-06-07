Alleged international money launderer arrested at River Rock Casino

B.C. RCMP say $75,000 in cash was seized from Dan Bui Shun Jin’s Richmond hotel, as well as documents

A man has been arrested and issued a deportation notice in an alleged money laundering scheme.

Dan Bui Shun Jin, an alleged “high roller” with international ties who arrived in B.C. in late May, was arrested on May 25 while staying at the River Rock Casino in Richmond, RCMP said Wednesday.

The probe involved the Canada Border Services Agency, the BC Lottery Corporation and a special police unit focused on joint illegal gaming.

Officers seized $75,000 and documents in Jin’s hotel room that detailed his alleged involvement in money laundering, as well as his alleged money-moving scheme through Vancouver International Airport.

According to police, the documents revealed that a money courier, a woman visiting from the U.S., had been directed to pick up an estimated $25,000 in bulk cash from an unidentified man in a parking lot in Las Vegas.

She was then directed to deliver that cash to Jin at the River Rock Casino. Police said the woman was referred for examination by border security upon arriving in Richmond.

Jin was issued a deportation order on June 5, through an admissibility and detention review held before the Immigration and Refugee Board. He is being held in detention pending deportation. Police did not specify where Jin is being deported.

RCMP allege Jin is at the centre of investigations internationally, including in Australia, the United States, Macau and Singapore.

He is suspected of laundering $855 million through Australian casinos. The U.S. has also issued a warrant for his arrest for fraud over $1.4 million, stemming from an investigation in Nevada.

