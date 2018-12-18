Alleged serial bank robber charged after Vancouver arrest

A Vancouver man believed to be linked to 11 bank robberies has been caught.

Two plainclothes officers spotted the man going into a bank in the city’s downtown on Sunday and allegedly committing a robbery.

Darwin McGrath, 50, was arrested with money on hand as he left the building and faces one charge.

“We are very proud of our two patrol officers who went beyond the call and brought an end to a series of dangerous robberies that were continuing at an alarming rate,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard.

“Although no physical injuries were reported in any of the robberies, these types of crimes can be emotionally distressing for anyone involved.”

Police believe McGrath has ties to 10 robberies in Vancouver and one in Surrey.

