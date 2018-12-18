(Black Press Media files)

Alleged serial bank robber charged after Vancouver arrest

Darwin McGrath, 50, was arrested by plainclothes officers

A Vancouver man believed to be linked to 11 bank robberies has been caught.

Two plainclothes officers spotted the man going into a bank in the city’s downtown on Sunday and allegedly committing a robbery.

Darwin McGrath, 50, was arrested with money on hand as he left the building and faces one charge.

READ MORE: Vancouver police make arrest in hit and run that killed skateboarder

“We are very proud of our two patrol officers who went beyond the call and brought an end to a series of dangerous robberies that were continuing at an alarming rate,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard.

“Although no physical injuries were reported in any of the robberies, these types of crimes can be emotionally distressing for anyone involved.”

Police believe McGrath has ties to 10 robberies in Vancouver and one in Surrey.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Caretaker jailed, must pay back money after stealing $260K from elderly B.C. couple

Just Posted

UPDATE: Donations flood into Friends in Need Food Bank

Firefighters for Families campaign raised $17,847

Another condo project filling in south Haney

Phase 1 calls for 23 units on 224th Street

Thomas Haney secondary hosts first Winter Carnival for community

THSS students are hosting event on Dec. 20.

CP Rail Holiday Train brings rolling concert to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Concerts benefit Christmas charities for 20th year

‘Maple Ridge should rethink wider 240th Street’

Resident says four lanes will ruin neighbourhood

VIDEO: Goalie scores as Flames sink Whalers

Paul Tucek pots empty-netter, then fights break out.

Caretaker jailed, must pay back money after stealing $260K from elderly B.C. couple

Antonette Dizon, now 50, had been hired to provide extra care for Henry and Helen Abfalter

Alleged serial bank robber facing charges after Vancouver arrest

Darwin McGrath, 50, was arrested by plain-clothes police officers

Retailers feel the squeeze of their generous return policies

Technology data tracking can clamp down on fraudulent abuse

Canadians to get low-cost data-only mobile phone plans within 90 days: CRTC

Bell, Rogers and Telus will provide plans as cheap as 250MB for $15

5 to start your day

B.C.’s top cop says Surrey needs more Mounties, nublication ban lifted on name of girl killed in Abbotsford school stabbing and more

Police have ‘viable suspects’ in B.C. gangster’s 2017 murder

Crown prosecutor Neil Wiberg was successful in asking a judge to extend the length of time police can hold onto exhibits seized in connection with the homicide.

Man rescued from sinking boat off the coast of Vancouver Island

Mayday call came into Coast Guard saying vessel had taken on water, BC Ferries dispatched to scene

Four per cent of Canadian women report being sexually harassed in the workplace

One per cent of men report being sexually harassed in the workplace

Most Read