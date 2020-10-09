The Port Coquitlam courthouse. (Special to The News)

Alleged sex offender Olson released on bail

Henning, also from Maple Ridge, to court on child porn charges

Alleged sex offender Daniel Jon Olson has been released on bail, and is scheduled for trial on 16 charges on Oct. 13 in Port Coquitlam provincial court.

Olson, from Maple Ridge, failed to appear in court for his trial on Monday, appeared by phone on Tuesday, and was in custody until a hearing on Thursday morning. He spent some time in hospital.

Olson, 53, is facing two counts of sex assault under 16 with a weapon, 11 charges of sexual interference, one charge of making or publishing child pornography, and one charge of possession of child pornography. The charges span an 11-year period from 2008-2019. A new charge of failing to appear was added this week.

None of the charges against him have been proven in court. He is scheduled for trial Oct. 13-16.

Olson worked in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district as a youth care worker, and he was in a number of elementary and secondary schools. He is no longer employed by the district.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge man, PoCo woman facing child porn charges

In an unrelated matter, Carl Douglas Henning, 40, of Maple Ridge was to be before the court in Port Coquitlam this week. He and co-accused Amber Lea Davies of Port Coquitlam are charged with agreeing to, or arranging, sexual offences against a child; possession of child pornography; importing or distributing child pornography; and making or publishing child pornography.

These charges arise from alleged offences that took place in Maple Ridge in December of 2019, and an additional charge was added after an alleged offence on April 1, 2020.

READ ALSO: 26 Albertans charged in child pornography probe

None of the charges against Henning and Davies have been proven in a court of law.

Henning and Davies were to appear on Thursday, and that matter has been put over until Oct. 21.

In both cases, the are bans on publication to protect the identity of victims and witnesses.

 


Most Read