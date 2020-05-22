Allegedly impaired South Surrey driver arrested twice within hours

Man taken home by police was later found at the wheel of different vehicle, RCMP say

A 37-year-old Surrey man may be facing a long road through the court system after allegedly driving impaired twice in one night.

According to a news release, police came across a collision involving an SUV and a sedan in the area of 16 Avenue and 168 Street in South Surrey shortly before midnight May 18.

At the scene, one driver was arrested for impaired driving and a vehicle was impounded. The man was then released from police custody, issued a notice to appear in court as well as a driving prohibition, and was taken home by officers, the release states.

No serious injuries were reported.

Hours later, however, at approximately 4:15 a.m. May 19, police received a report of an alleged impaired driver who had crashed into a fence post near 16 Avenue and King George Boulevard.

The responding officers identified the driver as the same man they had arrested earlier that night for impaired driving, behind the wheel of another vehicle, the release states. This time, the driver was arrested for impaired driving, and additionally for prohibited driving.

Charges have not yet been laid in connection with the incidents, however, a “fulsome” report will be sent to the BC Public Prosecution Service, the release states.

“The selfish driving behaviour displayed by this individual is unacceptable and posed a serious safety risk to the public,” Surrey RCMP Traffic Services Sgt. Dave Chu said.

“If your activity involves consuming alcohol, please plan ahead to find a safe ride and do not drive.”

Anyone who witnesses a suspected impaired driver is asked to contact Surrey RCMP hands-free at 604-599-0502 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

