(File photo)

Allegedly impaired South Surrey driver arrested twice within hours

Man taken home by police was later found at the wheel of different vehicle, RCMP say

A 37-year-old Surrey man may be facing a long road through the court system after allegedly driving impaired twice in one night.

According to a news release, police came across a collision involving an SUV and a sedan in the area of 16 Avenue and 168 Street in South Surrey shortly before midnight May 18.

At the scene, one driver was arrested for impaired driving and a vehicle was impounded. The man was then released from police custody, issued a notice to appear in court as well as a driving prohibition, and was taken home by officers, the release states.

No serious injuries were reported.

Hours later, however, at approximately 4:15 a.m. May 19, police received a report of an alleged impaired driver who had crashed into a fence post near 16 Avenue and King George Boulevard.

The responding officers identified the driver as the same man they had arrested earlier that night for impaired driving, behind the wheel of another vehicle, the release states. This time, the driver was arrested for impaired driving, and additionally for prohibited driving.

Charges have not yet been laid in connection with the incidents, however, a “fulsome” report will be sent to the BC Public Prosecution Service, the release states.

“The selfish driving behaviour displayed by this individual is unacceptable and posed a serious safety risk to the public,” Surrey RCMP Traffic Services Sgt. Dave Chu said.

“If your activity involves consuming alcohol, please plan ahead to find a safe ride and do not drive.”

Anyone who witnesses a suspected impaired driver is asked to contact Surrey RCMP hands-free at 604-599-0502 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

Fortunately, no serious injuries were sustained by any of the parties involved in the collision.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snake spotted in Surrey, caught by animal control
Next story
B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

Just Posted

Local parks open with limited capacity this weekend

Camping to start at Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Parks on June 1

Sports courts reopen in Pitt Meadows

Tennis courts, skate parks, and BMX track to reopen across the city on Saturday, May 23

Maple Ridge social media lights up with fear of predator – Mounties find nothing criminal

Sighting of a black SUV in Whonnock Thursday sparks call to police after two past incidents

LETTER: Gun ban overdue

Give hunters a bow and arrow – one Maple Ridge letter writer suggests

LETTER: Learn elder care from First Nations

A Langley writer is impressed with measures taken by area nations amid COVID

Tories want Parliament declared ‘essential service,’ regular House sittings

‘This is about whether or not a country like Canada can have a functional Parliament during a crisis’

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. COVID-19 survey brings answers closer

275,000 responses so far, broader health information helps

To shut down Snowbirds team after deadly crash would be ‘tragic:’ commander

The home base of the Snowbirds is in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Hope for ‘Cascadia’ tourism amid COVID-19 border restrictions

Washington, Yukon, Alaska reopening, B.C. hotels set to restart

B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

RCMP have had to follow up with more than 2,000 home visits to ensure COVID-19 law being followed

Allegedly impaired South Surrey driver arrested twice within hours

Man taken home by police was later found at the wheel of different vehicle, RCMP say

COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

The goal is to get more businesses operating with patio spaces sooner, amid government’s reopening plan

Snake spotted in Surrey, caught by animal control

The four-foot long ball python was found lying on a stump in Tynehead Park

Most Read