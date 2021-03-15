Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Road Safety Target Team conducts a distracted driving campaign on Friday, Mar. 12. (Clint VanBlanken/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Road Safety Target Team conducts a distracted driving campaign on Friday, Mar. 12. (Clint VanBlanken/Special to The News)

Almost 20 drivers caught distracted in RCMP blitz

On average, 78 deaths occur every year as a result of distracted driving

People are still driving while distracted.

In fact, in a distracted driving campaign on Friday, Mar. 12, Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Road Safety Target Team, RSTT, caught 18 people using an electronic device while driving downtown Maple Ridge.

“Even short glances away from the road increases your risk of crashing,” said Kate Woochuk, local ICBC road safety coordinator.

“Make sure you have everything you need before hitting the road. Staying focused when you drive should be your top priority. Leave your phone alone,” added Woochuk.

READ MORE: Listening to podcast off phone app while driving not distracted driving, B.C. judge rules

According to statistics released by the RCMP and ICBC, more than 27 percent of all car crash fatalities in the province are related to distracted or inattentive driving.

And on average, 78 deaths occur in B.C. every year as a result of distracted driving. It is now the second leading contributing factor in car crash fatalities.

In addition to using electronic devices, 15 people were caught not wearing a seatbelt, three couldn’t produce a valid drivers license, two did not have a valid “N” displayed on their vehicle and one person was caught with an uninsured vehicle.

READ MORE: RCMP issue two $2,300 COVID fines at same Metro Vancouver vacation rental within 24 hours

“It’s so simple, just leave the phone alone. Imagine how you would feel if you killed someone, or how your family would feel if you died simply because you were looking at your phone while driving,” said Sgt. Glen Roberts with the Ridge Meadows detachment.

“All we want is for people to be safe.”

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Road Safety Target Team conducts a distracted driving campaign on Friday, Mar. 12. (Clint VanBlanken/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Road Safety Target Team conducts a distracted driving campaign on Friday, Mar. 12. (Clint VanBlanken/Special to The News)

Previous story
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Road Safety Target Team conducts a distracted driving campaign on Friday, Mar. 12. (Clint VanBlanken/Special to The News)
Almost 20 drivers caught distracted in RCMP blitz

On average, 78 deaths occur every year as a result of distracted driving

Andy van de Wetering makes sure to get his five kilometre hike in rain-or-shine. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge man walking equivalent of trek to Calgary and back to support friend

Andy van de Wetering, 76, hikes five kilometres daily to buoy spirits of cancer fighter

Students of the Environmental School in Maple Ridge took part in a native species planting in Reg Franklin Park on Friday, Mar. 12. (ARMS/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge park receives makeover

Environmental School students clean up park

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.
LETTER: Residents will rally to save waterfront space

Pitt Meadows picnic area is worth saving, said one area resident anxious to find solution

Taz Rah recently walked through the Thornhill area trails and captured these images in the fog. “Guess you can say I like trees,” Rah said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: From out of the fog, mighty trees grow high

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

A GoFundMe campaign has been started in support of Samantha Chalifoux, whose son Traevon, 17, was found dead in a closet of an Abbotsford group home in September after being reported missing four days earlier.
Mom of teen found dead in Abbotsford group home still seeking answers

GoFundMe campaign is raising money for Samantha Chalifoux’s legal fight

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matted fur

Sebatian, a poodle who lost his leg to a vicious attack three years ago, now wears the spiky harness – created by two Vancouver veterinary professionals. (PredatorBWear)
Spiky armour created in Vancouver to protect dogs from cougars, coyotes

Two veterinary professionals designed the harness as a possible solution for predators outside

Most Read