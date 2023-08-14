Almost 50 Chilliwack firefighters fought pre-dawn house fire

No injuries reported but there was ‘significant’ fire, smoke and water damage to house

Chilliwack Fire Department personnel on-scene at the Broadway fire on Aug. 13, 2023. (Facebook/Julie Hiscock photo)

Almost 50 firefighters were called to the 8700-block of Broadway Street after a two-storey house caught fire on Sunday morning.

Firefighters from halls 1,2, 4, 5 and 6 were paged out at just after 5 a.m., according to the release from Chilliwack Fire Department.

Crews arrived and found flames and smoke venting from front of the two-storey house.

In the end there was significant “fire, smoke, and water damage,” to the residential structure.

“One occupant had already safely evacuated,” said Chilliwack Fire Chief Ian Josephson in the Aug. 13 release.

Firefighters gained access to the house, and worked to extinguish the fire.

Some reports said what appeared to be evidence of a grow-op was found, and that a pipe had burst inside.

Hydro and gas utilities had to be turned off.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries, according to the fire department release.

“The cause of fire appears to be accidental, and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department fire investigators.”

