Almost 5,000 COVID-19 cases tested in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

BC Centre for Disease Control map showing COVID-19 case counts for the week ending Dec. 4. (Special to The News)

The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Maple Ridge is close to 5,000.

But over the past week, COVID-19 cases dipped slightly in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, and generally across Greater Vancouver, according to the latest statistics from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The case counts for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 were 81, which compares to 85 the week prior.

The story was similar in neighbouring local health areas, as Langley dropped slightly from 74 to 63 cases, Surrey from 151 to 147, Abbotsford from 144 to 80 and Mission from 73 to 56.

Case counts rose in Tri-Cities from 52 to 66.

The total number of cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows from Jan. 2020 until November 2021 now stands at 4,931.

READ ALSO: Six more deaths Wednesday, 379 cases of COVID-19 in B.C.