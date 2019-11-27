Several areas in Maple Ridge are without power this morning. (BC Hydro)

Almost 600 homes in Maple Ridge without power

BC Hydro says a tree has come down on some power lines

Almost 600 homes in Maple Ridge are without power Wednesday morning, according to BC Hydro.

The corporation says as of 7:30 a.m. a tree had come down on wires in the area north of Lougheed Highway, south of Dewdney Trunk Road and east of 280th Street. A crew has not yet been assigned to the area.

READ MORE: Wind gusts up to 90 km/h on way to Lower Mainland

Southwest of Fern Crescent, north of 126th Avenue, east of 235th Street has also lost power impacting more than 40 homes. The cause of the power outage is still under investigation. A crew has been assigned to the area.

North of Lougheed Highway, east of Kearns Avenue, west of 280th Street, south of 104th Avenue lost power around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. About 40 homes have been impacted. A crew has been assigned to the area.

Maple Ridge firefighters were also at 284th Street and 114th Avenue this morning after a 20-metre tall tree fell on to the primary lines, snapping two poles at the top.

A complete list of outages in Maple Ridge can been seen on the BC Hydro outage map.

