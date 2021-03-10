Alouette elementary has COVID-19 exposure

There has been a COVID-19 exposure event at Alouette elementary school in Maple Ridge.

There was a person with a confirmed case of the virus at the school on March 1, 2 and 3.

That brings the number of schools with exposure events listed by Fraser Health in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to 10, including nine in School District 42 and Meadowridge independent school. That is the most since the pandemic began.

Fraser Health calls COVID cases in schools exposure events, but they are reported to sometimes involve more than one infected person.

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, and information can be found on the district’s website at sd42.ca.