The BC Hydro Dam at Alouette Lake. (Contributed)

Alouette Lake levels not being lowered next month

BC Hydro has postponed work on dam infrastructure at popular Maple Ridge lake

BC Hydro will not be lowering water levels at Alouette Lake next month.

In fall of 2019, Hydro reported its plan to bring down the lake water levels by six meters, in order to complete dam upgrade work lasting four to six weeks. The proposed work includes upgrades to the tunnel infrastructure between Alouette Lake and Stave Lake Reservoirs, to improve its reliability following a large (one in 10,000 year) earthquake.

READ ALSO: Hydro to lower Alouette Lake by six metres this summer

“Our plans to draw down the Alouette and Stave reservoirs have been deferred to a later, and yet to be determined date,” said Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino. “This means the reservoir will not be lowered by six metres this summer as we had originally planned.

“As our planning continues for the upgrade work, we’ll continue to engage with First Nations and stakeholders.”

That’s good news for boaters and others who go to Golden Ears Provincial Park for aquatic recreation.

The delay in the work means there could still still time for Hydro to plan to add infrastructure that would bring salmon runs back into the water system, said Cheryl Ashlie, president of the Alouette River Management Society. ARMS and other local conservation groups and individuals have been lobbying Hydro for a fish ladder for over a decade.

READ ALSO: Alouette fish ladder on Trudeau’s radar: Ruimy

Hydo has a Fish Passage Decision Framework – a process evaluates the restoration of fish production where it has been blocked by dams.

“We keep pushing through all of the steps around that,” said Ashlie. “We’ve ticket a lot of the boxes.”

She said issues such as building an Alouette Lake hatchery, and who would pay for its operation, are being discussed between Hydro and ARMS. Ashlie sees a lot of common ground.

“The people at the table want what we want, but they are constrained by the whole structure of Hydro.”

When salmon return to the fish ladder on the Alouette River, ARMS loads them into a tank, and trucks them past the dam and into the lake. Ashlie said that process will continue this year, she said, adding they have been seeing more fish return.

mailto:ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC ParksBCHydromaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses
Next story
Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

Just Posted

Alouette Lake levels not being lowered next month

BC Hydro has postponed work on dam infrastructure at popular Maple Ridge lake

Fifty-nine new child care spaces to open up in Pitt Meadows

Childcare BC’s New Spaces Fund will support SD42 in making slots available by March 2022

Heat warning remains for Ridge Meadows

Monday will see sunny weather

LETTER: Self-quarantine sounds like a good option

Even Maple Ridge’s Whonnock Lake is too crowded for this reader

SHARE: Stargazing given some extra pizzazz this month

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

New outbreak at berry processor Fraser Valley Packing

15 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford berry facility

Investigation began last Thursday into outbreak at Fraser Valley Packers

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

Husband of Abbotsford Coun. Falk upset ‘All Lives Matter’ comment was deleted

Arnold Falk shared his ‘All Lives Matter’ opinion on a Downtown Abbotsford post

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

Most Read