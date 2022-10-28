Alouette River Management Society creates art in Maple Ridge park

Freshwater ARTways will take place in Reg Franklin Park on Nov. 2

ARMS communications and engagement manager Sophie Sparrow said this Freshwater ARTways event is something new the organization is trying out in the community.

The Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) is teaming up with Artist in Residence, Aaron Moran, to bring Maple Ridge an afternoon of artistic fun and environmental education.

The Freshwater ARTways event happening on Wednesday, Nov. 2, is the first of its kind, according to ARMS communications and engagement manager Sophie Sparrow.

“Aaron Moran will be leading a communal art piece, grounding and connecting participants to their local environment using natural products found within the park and creek,” said Sparrow.

Above all, Sparrow hopes that the event teaches the participants the importance of reducing harmful substances in freshwater sources within their community.

“It is important for people to feel a sense of community,” said Sparrow. “And we find an event like this, where art is being created by participants using natural materials, to be a unique experience to connect people to nature, all while learning the importance of the local ecosystem and how we can work best to protect it.”

“If you are looking to meet new people, connect with your community, learn about the local ecosystem, and be out in nature, join us on November 2nd for this unique experience,” said Sparrow.

Freshwater ARTways will take place at Reg Franklin Park on Wednesday, Nov. 2 and will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to RSVP by emailing sophie@alouetteriver.org.

