The partnership involves the City of Maple Ridge and Alouette River Management Society, as well as Katzie and Kwantlen First Nations. (Contributed)

Alouette River partnership seeks to restore Pacific salmon runs

Wants permanent fish passage at the Alouette River Dam.

  • Sep. 28, 2018 10:00 p.m.
  • News

A new Alouette River Ecosystem Partnership was signed Friday in Maple Ridge to restore salmon runs and ecosystem damage created by the damming and alteration of the Alouette River on the traditional lands of the Katzie and Kwantlen First Nations over the past century.

The partnership involves the City of Maple Ridge and Alouette River Management Society, as well as Katzie and Kwantlen First Nations.

The group will work constructively with B.C. Hydro, which plans to submit a water license application to the provincial Comptroller of Water Rights this fall to secure perpetual rights over Alouette lake and river.

Hydro has perpetual water licenses for two of three water licenses granted to operate the Alouette and Stave generating systems.

Water license 124724 expires on Dec. 31 and Hydro intends to apply for a perpetual water license this fall.

The Alouette River partnership seeks direction from the Comptroller of Water Rights, or formal commitment from Hydro to the restoration of the seven species of Pacific salmon and the creation of permanent fish passage at the Alouette River Dam.

“The Katzie people look forward to working together with our partners to encourage B.C. Hydro and the provincial government to fully restore the seven salmon species and fish passage to Alouette Lake,” said Katzie First Nation Coun. Peter James.

“The City of Maple Ridge stands with our partners. We expect firm commitments from Hydro and the province to restore our salmon runs and commit to the principles we have established in our Memorandum of Understanding,” said Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read.

Goals of the Alouette River partnership:

• create a functional watershed ecosystem in the Alouette River area that restores all seven species of Pacific salmon;

• provide a scientifically sound and functional fish passage that reconnects the watershed above the dam with the river, for the benefit of all species of salmon and freshwater fish;

• protect and enhance the current freshwater species;

• enhance wildlife resources in the ecosystem;

• develop recreational and educational opportunities with B.C. Parks and other partners.

The partnership sent letters to both the Comptroller of Water Rights and Hydro, requesting meetings on the matter and looks forward to ensuing discussions.

“The Kwantlen First Nation is excited about the opportunity to work collaboratively and respectfully with our partners to develop new ways to give renewed health to the Alouette ecosystem for future generations,” said Kwantlen First Nation Coun. Tumia Knott.

“The Alouette River Management Society is ready to work with all partners to ensure the return of all salmon species and the improvement of the ecosystem,” said Cheryl Ashlie, Alouette River Management Society president.

Previous story
B.C. Interior First Nation government and province sign moose co-management agreement

Just Posted

Alouette River partnership seeks to restore Pacific salmon runs

Wants permanent fish passage at the Alouette River Dam.

Big weekend for Meadow Ridge Knights football

In three games they allowed just six points against

Letter: ‘Pay hospital parking on way out’

‘I will always hand off my space to anyone else’

Rest-and-ready station will bring ambulances to Pitt Meadows

City leases space ner city hall to B.C. Emergency Health Services

Voters can meet the candidates

Two all-candidates meetings in both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Nominations open for the second annual Women Influencers Awards

Win tickets to “A Conversation with Ellen” or WE FOR SHE 2018.

Toronto Raptors gear up for Vancouver game

Lowry and newcomer Leonard developing chemistry in training camp

Latest U.S. NAFTA deadline not firm

Political pressure is mounting on Canada to join a new North American Free Trade Agreement

B.C. Interior First Nation government and province sign moose co-management agreement

The Tsihqo’tin National Government will not attempt to ban the limited-entry moose hunt in 2018, Chief Joe Alphonse confirmed

B.C. Coroners Service schedules inquest for death at Surrey Pretrial in 2016

David Singh Tucker was found dead on July 25, 2016: BC Coroners Service

New ICBC rate structure moves ahead

NDP’s model aims to shift costs to those most at risk of crashes

UPDATED: Nearly 200 B.C. pastors launch anti-SOGI campaign

They call themselves the West Coast Christian Accord and are asking the province to pull the course.

B.C. man’s dealings in drugs and the dark web brought to light

Operation Darkness Falls results in arrest of prolific dark net Fentanyl vendors, including one from Kelowna.

Senator confronted by angry protester, calls for delay on key Kavanaugh vote

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to be on his best behaviour Friday

Most Read