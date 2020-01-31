Alouette River reaching flood level Friday

The Alouette River is rising and BC Hydro said the river will be at flood level this Friday evening.

“The contribution of flood routing discharges from the Alouette dam and local downstream inflows are expected to exceed the flood alert level of 85 metres per second,” a BC Hydro flood alert notice said Friday afternoon. Local flooding can occur when the river flow exceeds 85 cubic metres per second.

“We are seeing water levels rise on the river to potentially be at flood level. That’s more certain now,” BC Hydro spokesperson Tanya Fish said Friday afternoon. That’s due to a discharge from the river and tributaries flowing into the South Alouette River.

Read more: Weather watch on in Maple Ridge

Total flows could reach between 100 to 150 cubic metres per second, BC Hydro said.

Meanwhile, there’s still a 50-50 chance that water could flow over the top of dam and down the spillway into the river, Fish added.

“The Alouette reservoir is nearing full pool,” said BC Hydro.

If more rain falls, “additional flow may be passed into Alouette River as early as late Friday evening from the spillway,” Hydro said.

The agency is working with the City of Maple Ridge to keep residents informed.

The City of Maple Ridge has posted website and social media alerts to warn people living along the North and South Alouette River to the risk of flooding due to the high rainfall amounts forecast over the next 36 hours.

More to follow.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter