Langley RCMP are investigating an early morning incident where shots were fired in the neighbourhood of Brookswood. (Langley Advance Times files)

Altercation with gunfire in Lower Mainland lands two in hospital

Quiet area of Langley was awoken at 5 a.m. Friday morning to a fight involving gun shots

Two men were taken to hospital after gunfire erupted in the Brookswood neighbourhood of Langley early the morning.

Mounties are investigating an incident in the area of 212th Street and 42nd Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

Police received reports of shots fired and arrived to find two men injured.

One is a 35-year-old man, who appeared to have been assaulted, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk.

The second man, 29, “appeared to be suffering from a gun shot wound,” he said, noting immediate first aid was provided and an ambulance called.

“The investigation remains in the initial stages, and the information obtained thus far has shown this to not have been a random act,” van Herk said.

RCMP remain on scene, investigating.

“The area surrounding the scene will remain cordoned off for a significant amount of time, so please refrain from going to the area or take an alternate route,” the officer said.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Or, to remain anonymous, they can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

Meanwhile, Mounties are still investigating another shooting overnight. This one happened further southwest, along the South Surrey-Langley border.

DETAILS: PHOTOS: One injured in shooting on South Surrey-Langley border

MORE POLICE NEWS: VIDEO: Thief steals $20,000 in bikes from Langley shop

