Amazon’s Pitt Meadows delivery station set to open this October

Hiring to begin in September for the facility located in the Golden Ears Business Park

The Pitt Meadows location for the upcoming Amazon delivery station is scheduled for an October 2021 launch.

On March 7, Amazon announced four new locations in B.C. Pitt Meadows, Langley, Delta and Vancouver are to get delivery stations and fulfillment centres. Vanessa Pontes, who manages Amazon’s communications for Canada, said that the Pitt Meadows location will be getting a 145,000 square foot delivery station. It will be housed at 3100 Golden Ears Business Park, along Harris Road.

The delivery station is scheduled to launch in early October of this year, said Pontes.

The facility will essentially be the last stop before packages are loaded onto delivery vehicles. According to Pontes, these delivery stations “power the last mile of our order fulfillment process and help speed up deliveries for customers. Packages are transported to delivery stations via trailer trucks (18-wheelers) from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and are sorted, picked and loaded into delivery vehicles.”

Delta will also be getting a delivery station, while Langley Township is set to get a new sorting centre. Vancouver will be getting a 450,000-square-foot fulfillment centre late in 2021. However, this fulfillment centre will be the first Amazon centre to have advanced robotics in the province.

During the March announcement, Amazon had said that these new facilities will add more than 2,000 full- and part-time jobs in the province.

Pontes said that Amazon will begin hiring more than 100 employees for the Pitt Meadows delivery station beginning early September.

“Our expansion in Pitt Meadows is the result of an outstanding workforce, strong local support, and incredible customers. We’re very excited to be growing our operations network and creating great jobs in Canada,” Pontes said.

