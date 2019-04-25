Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

An Amber Alert has been issued for a five-year-old boy last seen in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say they are trying to locate Ethan Montes, who is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed.

Police say Mohammed is believed to be operating a 2003 grey Toyota Matrix with the licence plate 379 WTM.

They say Ethan was last seen with his mother in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

He was reported missing at 9:20 a.m. this morning by his father.

Police say Mohammed has a pre-existing medical condition that makes her act out of character if not treated.

More to come.

READ MORE: B.C.-based vodka maker apologizes for posting photo of teen with drink

READ MORE: University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Another illegal dump of 200 Dungeness crab discovered in northern B.C.
Next story
Satanic Temple: IRS has designated it a tax-exempt church

Just Posted

Ideas sought for Maple Ridge transit corridor

Workshop May 11, B-Line here in less than 12 months

Pitt railway neighbour irked by idling trains

City faces greater problems with locomotives in future, warns resident

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school trustees get pay hike

Salary increase based on remuneration policy adopted in 2014.

Job market to remain tight in coming years: report

Conference Board of Canada predicts region’s unemployment rate to remain below five per cent

Letter: ‘Trains still blasting way through Maple Ridge’

‘The fences are built.’

VIDEO: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

Highway One to be widened east to 264th Street in Fraser Valley

The $235 million project includes upgrades to overpasses and a rail bridge

Last member of Vancouver Asahi baseball team that fought racism helps unveil new stamp

The stamp displays 11 Asahi players from the 1940 team

Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

Port Moody mayor accused of sexual assault has first court appearance

Rob Vagramov’s case was adjourned to May 29

Alberta woman killed in Highway 3 crash near Manning Park

Crash closed highway for hours

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

Most Read