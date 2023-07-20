AMBER ALERT: Search for 2 missing children, mother continues across B.C.

A sign on Highway 10, near 144 Street, in Surrey notifies the public of an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton who were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. (Lauren Collins) Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn provides an update Wednesday (July 19, 2023) after an Amber Alert was issued for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton who were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins) Surrey RCMP have put out an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton who were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins) Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton. (Submitted photo: BC RCMP) Surveillance footage of the 2012 Dodge D2500 (BC Licence SJ2708) that police suspect to be associated with the suspect. The mother, Verity Bolton, is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are continuing to search for two Surrey children and their mother as an activated Amber Alert goes into day two.

The children, Aurora Bolton and Joshuah Bolton, were reported missing by their father to Surrey RCMP on July 17, after their mother, Verity Bolton, failed to return them back to him.

Verity and her children left the Surrey area for a planned vacation in the Okanagan on June 28. Their last known location was Krafty’s Kitchen and Bar in Kelowna on June 30, Surrey RCMP said in an update on Wednesday afternoon (July 19). It has also been confirmed that the mother was planning to go on a camping trip with her children, but the booking was cancelled.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact their local police department or 911 immediately.

On Thursday, Kelowna RCMP confirmed to Black Press Media that since the Amber Alert was issued, zero tips or sightings have been reported.

The media spokesperson, Const. Mike Della-Paolera, said that the lack of reported sightings could be due to the gap of roughly 19 days between when the public was made aware of the situation and the date of their last known location.

Both children are described as Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes.

Joshuah was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt with short to medium brown hair. Aurora has a chipped upper front tooth, freckles on her face, shoulder length hair that is likely braided and was last seen wearing a blue dress with coloured flowers on it.

Their mother, Verity, is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes.

Verity is believed to be driving a dark blue Dodge Ram 2500 with B.C. licence plate SJ2708. Police say the truck has a canopy and roof racks.

During a news conference on Wednesday (July 19), Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn told reporters that the last known location of the children and their mother was on June 30, at the Krafty’s Kitchen and Bar in Kelowna.

“Police have been advised that they were planning to camp in the area and have determined that the booking was cancelled,” Munn said. Investigators believe that their mother is now taking active steps to prevent the return of the children to their father, who is the primary caregiver.

As police work to determine further timeline details between June 30 to present, Munn said there is reason to believe the children are at risk.

Police are urging anyone with details to call 911 immediately and request your local police so tips can be followed up quickly.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Anna on Twitter

Amber AlertBreaking NewsKelownasurrey rcmp