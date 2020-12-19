One person was injured in a crash involving an ambulance at Dewdney Trunk Road and Laity Street just after midnight on Thursday (Dec. 17). (Special to The News)

One person was injured in a crash involving an ambulance at Dewdney Trunk Road and Laity Street just after midnight on Thursday (Dec. 17). (Special to The News)

Ambulance involved in midnight crash in Maple Ridge

One injured in collission on Dewdney Trunk Road Thursday

An ambulance was involved in a crash shortly after midnight on Thursday in Maple Ridge.

A BC Ambulance paramedic crew was responding to a Code 3 call with lights and sirens on when they collided with another vehicle on Dewdney Trunk Road near Laity Street.

Shannon Miller with BC Emergency Health Services said a second paramedic crew were dispatched to the crash.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows firefighters battle out-of-control blaze at homeless camp

“A patient from the other vehicle was transported to hospital in stable condition,” Miller said, noting the paramedics in the ambulance were not seriously injured.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

car crashmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woman tells police her dog was driving after vehicle ends in ditch on Vancouver Island
Next story
B.C. charity looking for donations to help get service dog into home of Fraser Valley woman

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID outbreaks over at Chilliwack, White Rock care homes, new ones declared in Surrey, PoCo

Fraser Health announces care home outbreaks at Surrey’s Fleetwood Villa, Nicola Lodge in Port Coquitlam

One person was injured in a crash involving an ambulance at Dewdney Trunk Road and Laity Street just after midnight on Thursday (Dec. 17). (Special to The News)
Ambulance involved in midnight crash in Maple Ridge

One injured in collission on Dewdney Trunk Road Thursday

Lance Uggla, a Garibaldi Secondary graduate, donated $34.1 million to SFU to establish the Uggla Family Scholarship fund. (Simon Fraser University/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge high school grad makes largest donation – ever – to a Canadian university

Lance Uggla, Garibaldi Secondary School grad, gave $34.1 million to SFU to start a scholarship fund

Clockwise from top left: Judy O’Dine, Ginny Jaques, Edna Hayward, Alayne Adams, and Linnea Groom display a few of the Christmas gift bags they prepared for women at Alouette Correctional Centre for Women. (M2/W2 Association - Special to The News)
Christian org provides gift bags to female prisoners in Maple Ridge

M2/W2 Association – Restorative Christian Ministries delivered 75 bags to Alouette Correctional

Scott Jones and Michelle Jones-Ruppel present a cheque for $2,000 to Tina Kirkpatrick, centre, director of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society on behalf of West Coast Auto Group. (West Coast Auto Group/Special to The News)
People still asking for help this Christmas in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Less than a week before Christmas, the Christmas Hamper Society can only help those in dire need

Thursday, Dec. 24 is not just Christmas Eve, unofficially it’s Eggnog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Eggnog Day, Humbug Day and Festivus are all coming up this week

Sharon Lambert, seen here with service dog Toby on Dec. 11, 2020, has set up a fundraiser to help pay for the costs of training him and so he can hopefully live with her full-time. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. charity looking for donations to help get service dog into home of Fraser Valley woman

Epic Service Dogs is hoping to give a Christmas miracle to Sharon Lambert of Chilliwack

(Black Press Media file photo)
Woman tells police her dog was driving after vehicle ends in ditch on Vancouver Island

Woman allegedly refuses to give breath sample, slapped with 90-day driving prohibition

Paramjit Masutta was killed Dec. 15 when a runaway cargo van hit her near 144th Street and 61A Avenue while she was walking her daughters home from school. A GoFundMe has been started, raising more than $50,000 in less than 24 hours. (Photo: GoFundMe)
GoFundMe for ‘heroic’ Surrey mom killed by runaway van raises thousands within a day

Paramjit Masutta was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled down 144th Street

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020)was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences

Helium balloons in Vernon, a hungry bear outside Nakusp and busy beavers in Dawson Creek top BC Hydro’s list of most memorable causes of power outages in 2020. (BC Hydro photo)
BC Hydro’s top 10 memorable outages of 2020

Helium balloons in Vernon and a hungry bear near Nakusp top BC Hydro’s list

B.C. Supreme Courthouse in New Westminster. (Black Press file photo)
Abbotsford youth worker acquitted of sexual exploitation of student

Woman was accused of having sexual relationship with teenage girl in late 1990s

Most Read