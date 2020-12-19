Ambulance involved in midnight crash in Maple Ridge

One injured in collission on Dewdney Trunk Road Thursday

One person was injured in a crash involving an ambulance at Dewdney Trunk Road and Laity Street just after midnight on Thursday (Dec. 17). (Special to The News)

An ambulance was involved in a crash shortly after midnight on Thursday in Maple Ridge.

A BC Ambulance paramedic crew was responding to a Code 3 call with lights and sirens on when they collided with another vehicle on Dewdney Trunk Road near Laity Street.

Shannon Miller with BC Emergency Health Services said a second paramedic crew were dispatched to the crash.

“A patient from the other vehicle was transported to hospital in stable condition,” Miller said, noting the paramedics in the ambulance were not seriously injured.



