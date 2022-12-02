Anchor issue causing BC Ferries delays between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

The Spirit of British Columbia has been stalled due to a mechanical error. (Black Press Media file photo)

A BC Ferries vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor near Mayne Island.

The 1 p.m. sailing between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen was underway when the Spirit of British Columbia experienced starboard anchor issues, BC Ferries said in a tweet. It is holding off Georgina Point.

Passengers on board reported on social media that the vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor.

On board, Bob Ransford tweeted crews are still trying to dislodge the anchor. He said passengers are experiencing strong “shuddering” as the crew tries to resolve the situation.

BC Ferry crew attempting to figure out how to dislodge anchor after it deployed and brought a halt to Tsawwassen bound sailing just west of Active Pass. Crew members seem confused as to what to do. — Bob Ransford (@BobRansford) December 2, 2022

Delays for later sailings are expected.

