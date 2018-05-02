Andrew Weaver, MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head and Leader of the BC Green Party. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Andrew Weaver proposes bill to promote socially, environmentally friendly business

B.C. Green Party Leader said B.C. could be first province to offer new option

B.C. Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver says he plans to introduce legislation to give socially sustainable companies another option when incorporating.

Following a discussion with business owners in Vancouver on Wednesday, Weaver said he’ll table a bill that will allow businesses that meet certain social and environmental guidelines to incorporate and be known as as a “benefit company.”

Weaver said the government needs to do more to support businesses that carry a triple bottom line: people, profit and planet.

“Companies that pursue a triple bottom line are on the cutting edge of rethinking the role of business in the 21st century,” he said. “They know that acting in the best interests of people and the planet is the best way to build a thriving economy for the long-term.”

If passed, B.C. would become the first province in the country to offer this option. In the U.S., 33 states offer it already.

In B.C., companies can currently incorporate as a limited, unlimited liability or community contribution company.

Weaver is proposing that the province amend the Business Corporations Act to include the option for businesses, as long as they meet guidelines around transparency and public messaging that shares a focus on environmental and social sustainability.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Breaking: Men sentenced in 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Just Posted

Letter: Gas prices a made-in-B.C. problem

Mobility is a cornerstone of our economic health.

Powering up, to light up Metro Vancouver

Ruskin dam refit on eastern border of Maple Ridge done, more or less

Metro Vancouver adds to Maple Ridge’s Kanaka park

More land will help with coho preservation

Shymkiw not running for Maple Ridge council

Wants to focus on family and business

Everyday extroadinary for the Garibaldi Art Club’s spring show in Maple Ridge

Fifty pieces will be on display in the Garibaldi Art Club’s juried spring show

Transit Police hunt for coffee-throwing suspect accused of shoving woman

Woman is ‘very upset’ but doing fine, police say

Cities should compensate small businesses affected by construction: report

Organization estimates construction causes $100,000 in losses to a business each year

Giants’ Ronning wins WHL’s humanitarian award

Ty Ronning recognized at Western Hockey League’s awards banquet

Pit bull involved in vicious attack in Fraser Valley to be destroyed

Judge decides dog involved in numerous aggressive incidents ‘a significant risk to the public’

B.C. NDP names small business task force

Trio to tour province looking for economic growth input

Province issues funds to combat invasive plants

Victoria doles out nearly $8 million to 34 provincial municipalities, groups, regional districts

Growth in Lower Mainland home prices slows in April: report

Homes continue to sell quickly once listed

Breaking: Men sentenced in 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones were sentenced in Kelowna court Wednesday

Four Seasons Vancouver hotel to shut down in 2020

Hotel has been running for more than 40 years

Most Read