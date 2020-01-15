BC Green Party MLA Andrew Weaver announced he is stepping away from the Green Party to sit as an independent. (Black Press Media file photo)

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

BC Green Party MLA Andrew Weaver announced on Wednesday that he will step back from his party and sit as an independent as of Jan. 20.

“Sitting as an independent will allow me to better balance work with the competing health demands affecting my family,” Weaver said in a statement. “I remain committed to the stability of this minority government.”

The B.C. Greens, who held three seats in the legislature prior to Weaver’s announcement, have an agreement to support the province’s minority NDP government.

The party plans to choose a new leader to replace him this summer.

Last October, he said he will not seek re-election in 2021. Weeks later, he announced he was stepping down as leader.

He will continue to sit as an MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head.

READ MORE: Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

– with files from The Canadian Press

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall
Next story
B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

Just Posted

VIDEO: Fire in ‘abandoned’ duplex in downtown Maple Ridge

Smoke billowing from boarded-up building.

Glitz drive needs grad attire for SD42 students

Dress drives on Jan. 18 and Feb. 1

More snow Thursday, then there’s rain in Maple Ridge

15 centimetres fell early Wednesday, said city

Emergency shelter lets people come in out of the cold

Maple Ridge Salvation Army main building open during the day

UPDATE: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools closed for snow day

TransLink and transportation ministry issue weather advisories

Pitt Meadows man throws water into the air and watches it instantly disappear

Temperature expected to hit -5C overnight

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

Winds up to 90 km/hr expected as snowfall warning ends in Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada warned that roof shingles and windows could be damaged by the strong winds

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home amid heavy snow

All public schools and universities are closed

Vancouver’s luxury real estate market ‘rallied’ in second half of 2019: report

Growth in homes worth more than $1 million was led by a ‘renewing’ single family home market

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Most Read