Anena Simpson

Anena Simpson: Business manager, former pastor

Wants council to be positive, engaged and open

Anena Simpson, council.

Occupation:

Business manager and former pastor.

Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

The experience I am most proud of is my 24 years of marriage to David and the parenting or our four children.

I took political science in college, served as president of the student society and on the national executive of the Canadian Federation of Students.

I have used my leadership skills to serve as a pastor and community leader.

My leadership skills were put to the test when at first I was the lone visionary for an event that would offer a church apology to First Nations.

Whether it’s organizing a community event like this, leading my congregation or managing our small business, I have found that respectful listening and responsive leadership always brings success.

Reason for running:

I’m running for city council because I want to use my listening and leadership skills to serve my community.

I am running because I believe that I can help make our city council a more positive, engaged, and open government that more accurately reflects the incredible people who live here.

What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

• Open government: The residents of Pitt Meadows want to be heard by their local government. We need reasonable people on council who have the strength of character to listen to all the voices in our community. As a pastor, my job was to listen and to speak.

As a council member, I will put people over politics every time. I will always support every citizen’s right to speak and participate in our democratic processes.

• Transportation and traffic: Getting in and out of Pitt Meadows shouldn’t be the worst part of our commute, and we shouldn’t come to a standstill on our way home as soon as we cross the Pitt River Bridge.

Job creation in Pitt Meadows will help get people off the road as will promoting active transportation and increasing public transportation options. Most importantly, we will need to work with the province and other stakeholders to improve the Harris and Lougheed interchange.

Previous story
B.C. teen’s petition to end food waste in Canada reaches 142,000 signatures
Next story
Man arrested as New West police probe distribution of child sex abuse images

Just Posted

Palis: ‘Respect and collaboration’

#PMvotes2018: Contribute to making good decisions.

Carreras: ‘For students’

#PMvotes2018: Adequate, predictable funding needed

Meachen: ‘Community first’

#PMvotes2018: Engage public in planning a new vision for city

Anena Simpson: Business manager, former pastor

Wants council to be positive, engaged and open

Miller: Former Katzie chief running for council

#PMvotes2018: Has experience in politics, administration

VIDEO: Drag story time a hit at B.C. childcare centre

Nelson’s Kootenay Kids invited a local performer to read to its kids

Man arrested as New West police probe distribution of child sex abuse images

Police say they received six separate reports in August and Summer regarding the distribution and possession of images showing children being sexually abused.

Alberta government says it would front $700M for Calgary Olympics

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion

Judge says it’s up to B.C. government to fund translator for murdered teen’s mom

The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in a park in Burnaby, B.C., has requested a Mandarin translator

Bench made out of hockey sticks honours Humboldt Broncos at B.C. rink

Former NHLers, hockey moms, and local firms created the memorial.

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Speed limit hikes caused more fatalities on B.C. highways: Study

A new study from UBC says the increased rural highway speed limits in British Columbia led to more deaths on our roads.

Canucks owner says Abbotsford one ‘option’ for farm team

Club’s contract with current home of farm team expires at the end of this hockey year

Facebook says hackers accessed 29M people’s accounts

Facebook says hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the security breach disclosed two weeks ago.

Most Read