Anena Simpson: Business manager, former pastor

Anena Simpson, council.

• Occupation:

Business manager and former pastor.

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

The experience I am most proud of is my 24 years of marriage to David and the parenting or our four children.

I took political science in college, served as president of the student society and on the national executive of the Canadian Federation of Students.

I have used my leadership skills to serve as a pastor and community leader.

My leadership skills were put to the test when at first I was the lone visionary for an event that would offer a church apology to First Nations.

Whether it’s organizing a community event like this, leading my congregation or managing our small business, I have found that respectful listening and responsive leadership always brings success.

• Reason for running:

I’m running for city council because I want to use my listening and leadership skills to serve my community.

I am running because I believe that I can help make our city council a more positive, engaged, and open government that more accurately reflects the incredible people who live here.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

• Open government: The residents of Pitt Meadows want to be heard by their local government. We need reasonable people on council who have the strength of character to listen to all the voices in our community. As a pastor, my job was to listen and to speak.

As a council member, I will put people over politics every time. I will always support every citizen’s right to speak and participate in our democratic processes.

• Transportation and traffic: Getting in and out of Pitt Meadows shouldn’t be the worst part of our commute, and we shouldn’t come to a standstill on our way home as soon as we cross the Pitt River Bridge.

Job creation in Pitt Meadows will help get people off the road as will promoting active transportation and increasing public transportation options. Most importantly, we will need to work with the province and other stakeholders to improve the Harris and Lougheed interchange.