An unnamed Abbotsford student laying in a hospital bed. His mom claims the middle school where her son attends left him to walk home alone after showing signs of stroke. (Facebook photo)

Angry Abbotsford mom claims school sent son home alone after showing signs of stroke

‘[He] was so disoriented. He was lost, had no memory to where he was or why he was there’

An Abbotsford mother is claiming the middle school her son attends didn’t follow proper medical procedure after her son exhibited signs of a stroke while in class.

The mother said 15 minutes before school ended on Monday, her son started slurring his words and lost function in his left arm and left side of his face.

He tried to notify his teacher something was wrong.

“Instead of calling 911 or even myself, he sent [my son] on his way to walk home alone,” she said in a social media post.

The school district procedure for staff during an emergency medical situation involving a student states the school should immediately call an ambulance and inform the parent or guardian. Even when a student becomes ill at school the procedure dictates the student should never be sent home unaccompanied.

READ MORE: B.C. mom wants defibrillators put into schools after teen son’s cardiac arrest

READ MORE: Abbotsford school raises $10k for heart and stroke

As her son walked home, the mother said she received a “frightening” phone call from him. She immediately went to pick him up and take him to Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

“[He] was so disoriented. He was lost, had no memory to where he was or why he was there,” she said. “He was 15 minutes in the opposite direction of our home. He was white as a ghost, had very large pupils and could not smile on the left side of his face.”

The student had stroke blood-work done, and an x-ray and a emergency CT scan taken before being transported by ambulance to the B.C. Children’s Hospital for further testing.

He eventually regained motor function and is now recovering at home. His mother said doctors think he suffered a small stroke on the right side of his brain or a rare type of migraine.

Communications manager for the school district, Kayla Stuckart, said the district is aware of the situation and working with the school administration to figure out what happened.

“We are actively working with our school administration to examine the situation to ensure that district policies for managing student emergencies and health incidents are properly followed. We will continue to do our best to provide a safe place for our children to grow and learn.”

