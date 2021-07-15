Wildfire rescues pets in Lytton. (GoFundMe)

Wildfire rescues pets in Lytton. (GoFundMe)

Animal Food Bank looks to help pets of B.C. fire evacuees

The Animal Food Bank has started a GoFundMe

With more than 1,000 wildfires burning across the province and several evacuation orders continuing to be issued, residents and their pets are looking for a safe place to stay until it’s safe to go home.

After a deadly wildfire swept through Lytton, the BC SPCA rescued 41 animals from 27 different properties in one day. Many more animals are in distress or away from their guardians as blazes continue to ravish the province. This is why an Animal Food Bank set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for pets affected by the fires.

READ MORE: SPCA reconnect dog with her owners after Lytton fire

More than $8,000 of the $10,000 has been raised so far.

The Animal Food Bank is a volunteer-based organization working in B.C. that provides pet food, supplies and vet care to pets of low-income and homeless individuals. It also is currently providing support to pets of evacuees.

In the first five days of wildfire season, more than 3,500 pounds of food was distributed to shelters assisting pets in need. Leashes, collars, toys and cat litter were also donated.

Nicole Wilks is the founder of the Animal Food Bank and says she has been told to brace for an aggressive wildfire season.

“We are a grassroots organization that provides on-the-ground help,” explained Wilks. “We networked with and help many sister organizations, including the BC SPCA, as we just sent them 1,000 pounds of food to Kamloops, as well as ALERT and other partner rescues who are assisting in servicing evacuees.”

The organization doesn’t only donate food it also assists in helping injured animals, as the group can pay vet fees for evacuees.

“The last thing someone should have to worry about when evacuating with their pet, is how to feed or care for the pet,” said Wilks.

Visit animalfoodbank.org for more information.

READ MORE: Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
1st female grizzly in 40 years collared in Washington state
Next story
Tonnes of oil, diesel pumped from leaking B.C. shipwreck 53 years after sinking

Just Posted

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 officers received a report of a man who had barricaded himself inside a house in the 22100 block area of Lougheed Highway. As a precaution police had 222nd Street at Lougheed Highway closed in both directions. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
Police announce arrest related to Friday’s Maple Ridge standoff

BC Centre for Disease Control map shows COVID-19 cases by local health area, cumulatively from January 2020 to June 2021.
Six COVID-19 cases in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows for past week

The federal NDP will choose their candidate in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge this weekend.
NDP choosing federal candidate for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

The club saw 19 members attend the first in-person group meeting since COVID restrictions began last year. (Celia Jensen/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Probus club returns to in-person gatherings