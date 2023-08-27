Metro Vancouver Regional District issued another air quality alert on Sunday (Aug. 27) due to fine particulate matter as well as ground-level ozone levels, caused by smoke from wildfires throughout B.C. and Washington. (Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media photo)

Another air quality advisory issued for Lower Mainland, valley

Reduce outdoor activity when such concentrations are high, alert urges

An air quality advisory in effect for the Lower Mainland and valley due to wildfires in B.C. and Washington State has been updated to include ground-level ozone.

Metro Vancouver Regional District issued an alert Sunday (Aug. 27) saying it is continuing the advisory due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter that are expected to last until there is a change in the weather, as well as high concentrations of ground-level ozone, due to hot and sunny conditions combined with wildfire smoke.

The initial advisory began Aug. 25 and will remain in effect until further notice for all of Metro Vancouver and the eastern and central Fraser Valley.

It noted that smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds, temperatures, and wildfire behaviour change.

Environment Canada recommends postponing or reducing outdoor physical activity while fine particulate matter and ozone concentrations are high, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable.

READ ALSO: Warmer temperatures expected in Shuswap, fire activity could increase

Exposure to it is particularly a concern for people with underlying conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) including bronchitis and emphysema and other lung diseases, heart diseases or diabetes.

– with files from Lauren Collins

