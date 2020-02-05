Another application in for cannabis store in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS – files)

Another application in for cannabis store in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge council considered proposal Tuesday

Another application to open a cannabis shop in Maple Ridge went before council’s committee meeting, Tuesday.

Springs Retail Holdings has applied to open Springleaf Cannabis at 11939 – 240th St.

A staff report notes that the application has been forwarded by Liquour and Cannabis Regulation Branch for council approval after it completed integrity and security screenings.

The report also notes that the application complies with the city’s zoning bylaw because it’s more than a kilometre from any other pot store and recommends that the application be supported, noting all requirements have been satisfied.

Read more: Maple Ridge pot shop stocking up on cannabis-infused edibles, beverages and tea

However, the public consulation process in which the city mailed out 120 letters to nearby residents drew only one reply in favour and 19 opposed to the idea, with residents worried about proximity to schools or family neighourhoods. Police did not respond with any concerns, said the report.

Springs Retail Holdings is part of Springs Group which operates four pubs and 11 liquor stores, including Billy Miner Alehouse, Witchcraft pub and Mission Springs. It also owns the Outpost Liquor Store on Dewdney Trunk Road, just north of the proposed cannabis shop.

Read more: Council OKs first step for second Maple Ridge pot store

The company said it would offer an education centre in each store to provide knowledge about cannabis.

“We will focus on educating the public on responsible cannabis use with desired health outcomes in a welcoming environment,” the company said.

So far, only one recreational cannabis store has opened in Maple Ridge, Spiritleaf, in Valley Fair Mall, although the owners of Haney Hotel have been told to apply for a zoning bylaw change that could allow a second legal pot store to open in the downtown.


