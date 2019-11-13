Another old Maple Ridge building bites the dust

Sampo Hall at Webster’s Corners, was torn down on Tuesday. Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS

The old torquoise pioneer building that loomed over Dewdney Trunk Road is no more, as of Tuesday.

An excavator was making short work of Sampo Hall, which stood for decades as a focal point for the Finnish community at Webster’s Corners at 256th Street in east Maple Ridge.

The hall was built in about 1915 or 1916 but had fallen into disrepair.

“For the first half of the 20th century it was the heart and soul of the Finnish community in Webster’s Corners, and because of that, its historical value cannot be measured,” said Shea Henry, museums curator with Maple Ridge Museum and Community Archives.

“It will join the list of other community halls like the Albion Hall, Hammond Hall, Japanese Hall in Whonnock, Reedsdale Hall, and the 1st Whonnock Community Hall that are now gone but not forgotten,” Henry said.

The premises included a Finnish sauna.

“Sampo” is the name of a magical mill which ground out corn, salt and coins for hardworking people in the Finnish epic poem Kalevala, written by a country doctor named Elias Lonnrot, according to the Maple Ridge Museum.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter