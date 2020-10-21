Another school in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows has COVID-19 exposure

Three school exposure events announced in last two days

There has been a third school in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District added to the list of COVID-19 exposures.

Maple Ridge Secondary School’s outreach alternative program had exposures to the virus on Oct. 13, 14 and 15, according to Fraser Health.

The health authority announced exposure events at Alouette elementary in Maple Ridge and Edith McDermott elementary in Pitt Meadows on Tuesday.

As in the Tuesday exposures, the school district has contacted the families whose children attend the outreach alternate program, with a letter advising that Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those families not contacted by phone or letter can continue sending their children to school.

Students and staff who show even the mildest symptoms are advised to stay home. They are asked by Fraser Health to isolate themselves, get assessed for COVID-19 as soon as possible, and phone 8-1-1 or their doctor to determine if they should be tested for the virus.



