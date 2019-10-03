A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

There’s also a chance to win eight Maxmillion prizes in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 4

British Columbians will have another chance to win a record lottery prize on Friday, after there was no winning ticket last week.

The Lotto Max jackpot is $65 million for the Oct. 4 draw, on top of an estimated eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.

In August, the BC Lottery Corporation revealed a retired fisherman in Richmond had netted the largest jackpot ever awarded in B.C. at $60 million in the July 26 draw.

If there is once again no winner on Friday, the next draw, on Oct. 8, will be the largest jackpot ever offered in Canada – $70 million.

The nationwide Lotto Max draws are on Tuesdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. PT.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UBC frat council halts social functions after women allegedly drugged
Next story
Surrey recycling depot bans woman’s mobility scooter from entry

Just Posted

Clothing donation bins still banned in Pitt Meadows

Pitt reviewing ban, Vancouver again allowing bins

Letter: Not the full story on climate change

Carbon emissions from wildfires have produced more greenhouse gases than the total carbon footprint of B.C.

Pitt Meadows OKs new area transport plan

Maple Ridge looks at 10-year strategy next week

Ag commission OKs new North Lougheed plan

Pitt Meadows will not need new approvals with housing included

One no-show and one late for the first all-candidates debate in Maple Ridge

Debate took place at the Ridge Meadows Seniors Activity Centre

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

Livestock found dead with missing genitals under investigation in northern B.C.

Fort St. John RCMP responded to reports of first a bull, then a horse, found dead

Surrey recycling depot bans woman’s mobility scooter from entry

‘It’s important for everyone in a wheelchair or scooter,’ Philippa Powers says of blocked access

Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

There’s also a chance to win eight Maxmillion prizes in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 4

UBC frat council halts social functions after women allegedly drugged

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Vancouver becomes first B.C. city to approve its own ride-hailing regulations

Pick-up and drop-off charges set at 30 cents, as well as annual fees determined

‘I’m just an ordinary pilot’: B.C. veteran, 96, awarded France’s highest honour

Saanich resident completed 36 successful missions to help liberate France in Second World War

Las Vegas shooting victims reach settlement with MGM of up to $800 million

Owner of Mandalay Bay faces hundreds of lawsuits after gunman opened fire on outdoor concert in 2017

Canadian doctor says blowback to meat study is ‘hysterical,’ more discourse needed

Evidence that links red meat consumption to bad health outcomes is weak, study claims

Most Read