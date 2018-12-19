Another wind and rain storm set to hit Lower Mainland

Special weather warning issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement calling for strong winds and heavy rainfall across the Lower Mainland.

Meteorologists are tracking a low pressure system over the Pacific Ocean that’s expected to intensify on Wednesday evening before making landfall on Vancouver Island on Thursday.

“There is good consensus among computer weather models that this intense low will move onto the coast on Thursday, but details on the exact track and timing remain uncertain at this time,” the national forecaster said.

The Fraser Valley is also under a rainfall warning. As of Wednesday morning, Hope had seen 65 to 70 millimetres of rain within the past 37 hours.

Most of B.C.’s south coast is under a special weather statement. A dump of snow of as much as 50 centimetres was expected to hit the Coquihalla Highway, as well as Highway 3.

