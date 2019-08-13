Friends and family will gather on Wednesday to share stories about Abby Barker. (Abby Barker/Facebook)

Another teen mourned in Greater Victoria after suspected overdose

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of area teen Dorrian Wright

Students in the Victoria-area community of Langford are mourning the loss of another classmate to a suspected overdose.

The RCMP were called to a home in Langford last Thursday afternoon after the sudden death of a teenage girl.

Authorities did not confirm her identity or cause of death, but friends and family later identified her on social media as Abby Barker, saying she died of what they believed to have been a drug overdose.

They plan to hold a pre-memorial Wednesday afternoon to share treasured stories about her life.

RELATED: Teen’s sudden death in Langford prompts RCMP investigation

A spokesperson for the Sooke School District would not comment on a specific case, but said in such case, a critical incident response team is sent to support staff, students and parents.

Island Health has issued a warning that overdoses in Greater Victoria doubled in the past week because of a stronger supply of drugs.

READ MORE: Teen found dead at Langley skate park remembered

Carfentanil was detected in some of the drugs tested, but Island Health said staff couldn’t be certain the powerful opioid was responsible for the increase in overdoses.

It has been just over a year since the sudden death of 16-year-old Dorrian Wright, also of Langford. On June 3, 2018, the Grade 10 student at Belmont Secondary died of what family and friends said was a suspected overdose.

The coroner’s official investigation has yet to be completed.

READ MORE: Grade 10 Belmont student dies from suspected overdose

READ MORE: Parents grieving teen’s overdose death say it started with opioid prescription

Earlier that same year, 16-year-old Elliot Eurchuk died from an opioid overdose. The boy was found unresponsive with a fatal mixture of drugs in his system on April 20, 2018, in his family’s Oak Bay home.

READ MORE: Jury makes recommendations following inquest into overdose death of Oak Bay teen

In 2016, two Victoria High School students died of opioid overdoses as well, followed by 17-year-old Heather McLean of Esquimalt, who died from an overdose during the 2017 Easter long weekend.

