Another vacant house fire declared ‘deliberately set’ in downtown Chilliwack: fire officials

Aftermath of a vacant house fire in the 46000-block of Princess Avenue in the early hours of June 10, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Another vacant house fire erupted in downtown Chilliwack before dawn Friday morning (June 10).

It was only a few days after the last one was reported in a vacant commercial building on June 7 at Young and Airport.

Chilliwack Fire Department officials say this latest incident was called in at about 4:30 a.m. on June 10 for a structure fire in a vacant house in the 46000-block of Princess Avenue.

“When firefighters arrived they found a vacant, single-storey house with flames and smoke showing from the rear exterior.”

Fifteen firefighters from fire halls 1 and 4 quickly extinguished the fire. Then a few hours later at about 7 a.m. firefighters were called back to the scene to put out hotspots.

“This fire was deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators,” according to the release.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

One of the problem with these frequent incidents is they also increase the risk to firefighter safety, officials said.

“Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind owners of vacant homes that they face an increase risk when it comes to property damage which includes vandalism, theft and or fire damage.”

Homeowners must notify their insurance provider if the home is vacant.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.chilliwackcrimestoppers.ca

