Anti-racism event being held in Pitt Meadows Saturday

Roots Rhythm and Resistance anti-racism symposium will also be online

Artist Haisla Collins produced this original work for the Roots Rhythm and Resistance anti-racism symposium. (Special to The News)

An anti-racism event is coming to Pitt Meadows this weekend, and organizers say it could not be more timely.

The West Coast Coalition Against Racism is hosting events in Vancouver and Pitt Meadows over the long weekend, beginning May 21 as the Roots Rhythm and Resistance anti-racism symposium comes to the Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall (12460 Harris Rd.)

The event will run from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and will include a speaker panel on labour justice, a film about food sovereignty, and food being served courtesy a Sikh temple in Abbotsford. There is limited seating for about 100, but events will be live streamed through Vimeo and recordings will be available. It is a free event.

Organizer Ron Hornsey is one of the founders of the Coalition Against Racism, and said it was started in the 1980s, as a response to Ku Klux Klan activities in Vancouver.

He wanted to involve the symposium in his home town of Pitt Meadows, in support of the Katzie and Kwantlen First Nations, he said.

“There’s no question indigenous people are more impacted by systemic racism than us white settlers,” Hornsey said.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s anti-racism legislation could hold real power, if done right: advocates

Recent events from the discovery of mass graves at Canada’s residential schools, to the racism-motivated mass hooting in Buffalo, N.Y., over the weekend show the need for this kind of event.

The event will bring together activist and artists organizing against racism and other forms of oppression, he said.

“We’re welcoming anyone who wants to better understand and wants to do something about systemic racism.”

There will be another event on May 22 at Vancouver’s Moberly Arts and Culture Centre (7646 Prince Albert St.). It will run from noon until 9 p.m. and will address issues including abolition and racism in health care, and see musical performances.

On May 23, at the Japanese Hall (487 Alexander St.) in Vancouver, from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. there will music, Butterflies in Spirit Dancers, Taiko drummers and more.

To reserve a space or make a financial donation, see wccarsevents@gmail.com.