All special events must follow current COVID-10 restrictions and health protocols. (blue2finger/Pixabay)

All special events must follow current COVID-10 restrictions and health protocols. (blue2finger/Pixabay)

Application for special event liquor permits gets easier amid COVID-19 reopening

Effective Sept.21, all special event permit applicants must use new online portal

Effective Tuesday (Sept. 21), those wanting to serve alcohol at community festivals, family gatherings and other private functions in B.C. can now apply online, designed to speed up the application process.

Using the new portal by the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch will be the only way to apply for the special permit moving forward, replacing the previous portal.

The B.C. government said in a statement that in many cases, applicants will be approved immediately.

Applicants need either a BCeID or a BC Mobile card and can visit the new website for details on how to get one of these electronic identity options.

Those who have approved applications but unpaid special event permits as of Tuesday must pay and download their details through the old online system before it is disconnected on Oct. 4.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC governmentEvents

Previous story
B.C. parents crowdsourcing COVID-19 school exposures in lieu of provincial information
Next story
Two Ridge Meadows Mounties cycle in this year’s Cops for Cancer tour

Just Posted

City Hall said there has not been interest in constructing wood buildings larger than six storeys in Maple Ridge so far. (The News files)
Will 12-storey wood buildings come to Maple Ridge?

Jordan Shields and Adrian Robinson of the Ridge Meadows RCMP are part of this year’s ride. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Two Ridge Meadows Mounties cycle in this year’s Cops for Cancer tour

RCMP presence outside a residence earlier this month. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Property crimes remain high in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The second floor of the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre will be closed to the public from Sept. 22-25. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Leisure Centre to close for four days for filming