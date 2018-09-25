Arborist killed by fallen tree at Maple Ridge Golf Course

Was working near the 9th tee box of the golf course.

(Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services) Maple Ridge emergency crews were called to the golf course Tuesday afternoon after a report of a fallen tree. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

An arborist was killed Tuesday afternoon by a fallen tree at the Maple Ridge Golf Course, according to reports.

Maple Ridge emergency crews were called to the golf course, located on Golf Lane off 207th Street, around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a fallen tree.

They arrived to find an arborist, working near the 9th tee box of the golf course, had been crushed by a fallen tree.

The worker was beyond medical help and pronounced dead at the scene.

The golf course was closed and RCMP taped off the area. WorkSafeBC has been notified of the incident.

In March 2016, Jody Taylor, an arborist with the City of Vancouver who lived in Maple Ridge, was killed by a fallen branch while pruning heavy branches by Kitsilano’s Connaught Park.

