A little snow in the forecast for weekend as temperatures still freezing but set to warm up.

Arctic outflow winds to release icy grip on the Lower Mainland

Forecast says temperatures will start warming up across region this weekend as cold snap relents

The cold snap continues across the Lower Mainland and much of B.C. for a couple more days but there is relief in sight.

The wind chill is set to relent and it could coincide with a little snow.

An Arctic outflow warning remains in effect for the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, according to the Environment Canada weather alert issued pre-dawn on Friday (Feb. 12).

Conditions include more below zero weather, with a good chance of light snow falling across the region overnight Friday and Saturday.

Wind-chill values will remain in the -10 to -20 degree range for Friday, but what is new in the forecast is word of warmer temperatures on the way.

A break is coming, but they’re still calling for icy temps with a wind chill of up to -22 in Hope, and -12 in Vancouver.

“Cold arctic outflow winds will continue through Saturday morning though temperatures won’t be as cold tonight as it is this morning,” the alert continued.

It will be 1 C in Vancouver for Saturday, and -2 to -4 C in the valley, according to EC forecasts.

“Temperatures will continue to moderate this weekend.”

RELATED: Record cold on Wednesday

