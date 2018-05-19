(pxhere.com)

Are B.C.’s gas prices enough to keep you from travelling May long weekend?

Gas prices in B.C. ranging from 125 cents per litre to more than 150 cents

With Victoria Day long weekend underway, filling up the gas tank is most likely taking a larger chunk out of the vacation budget than this time last year – depending how far and where British Columbians are travelling.

Earlier this week, fuel market analyst Dan McTeague of GasBuddy.com said Vancouver region prices could rise by a cent or two over the weekend from Thursday’s average of about $1.61 cents per litre but will fall back as the workweek dawns.

Gas prices by region of B.C., according to GasBuddy.com.

READ MORE: GasBuddy.com prices per city in B.C.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver continues to pay highest gas tax at 51 cents/litre

As of Saturday morning, the cheapest gas in B.C. can be found in Grand Forks, at 115.9 cents per litre, followed by Terrace at 126.9 cents. Gas prices in Prince George and Williams Lake are sitting at about 128 cents.

In Vancouver and Victoria, motorists can fill up their tank at about 152 to 155 cents per litre.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Remembering Alexa: 10 years after a drunk driver killed a young girl
Next story
Vacationers urged to check for stowaway bats that could carry deadly disease

Just Posted

Track stars medal at Fraser Valley Championships

Numerous top results by Maple Ridge Ramblers

Along the Fraser: Another discussion about the environment

Pitt Meadows Coun. Bill Dingwall, mayoralty candidate in 2018, shares his thoughts.

VIDEO: Canadian Forces members begin helping out flooded B.C. communities

Three-hundred personnel in B.C. in some off hardest hit cities

UPDATE: Pitt Meadows orders evacuation order due to localized flooding

Maple Ridge has issued flood advisory notices to 50 homes in Hammond

Tear down underway for $10-million renovation of Maple Ridge Leisure Centre

One month into year-long process for redoing city’s only indoor pool

Court injunction clears Maple Ridge protest camp

Tents, chairs gone from site proposed for modular housing

VIDEO: Cloverdale Rodeo Parade brings vintage vehicles, motorcycles to downtown Cloverdale

Thousands arrive in Cloverdale to take in annual parade

Searchers for Vancouver Island father turn focus to Cowichan River

Cowichan SAR joined by many other SAR groups, volunteers now determined to find missing man

Livestream shows endangered spotted owls raising chick

A pair of owls is fostering a new chick this spring.

Vacationers urged to check for stowaway bats that could carry deadly disease

‘White-nose syndrome’ has killed millions of bats in North America, but hasn’t arrived in B.C. yet

Are B.C.’s gas prices enough to keep you from travelling May long weekend?

Gas prices in B.C. ranging from 125 cents per litre to more than 150 cents

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Windsor sparkled on a warm spring day as tens of thousands of people jammed its quaint roads

3 survivors after airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba

It was Cuba’s worst aviation disaster in three decades and its third major air accident since 2010

Young mother’s death devastates Vancouver Island family

Father and three young children can’t access GoFundMe account established in mother’s name

Most Read