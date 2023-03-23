Armed Surrey cops surround Whalley house on weapons call, but find none

Multiple people were arrested and later released. This happened in the 12900-block of 104 Avenue.

Heavily armed police respond to weapons call in Whalley on Thursday morning, arrest multiple people but find no weapon. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Members of the Surrey RCMP and Surrey Police Service, as well as heavily armed Emergency Response Team police, surrounded a house in Whalley at 8:11 a.m. Thursday responding to a weapons call. They arrested multiple people but later released them, and did not find a weapon.

It happened in the 12900-block of 104 Avenue, near Old Yale Road, involving a heavy police presence.

A Surrey RCMP spokesperson said the matter was “resolved” by 12:13 p.m.

“We didn’t have any reports of injuries,” the Now-Leader was told. “Everybody was released and no weapons were located.”

But a freelancer on the scene said paramedics provided medical treatment to someone on the scene, for reasons unknown.

“I do not have the exact number of persons that were taken into custody at this time, but I can tell you that there were approximately 14 people inside the residence,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn later said. “This is not believed to be an incident of swatting, the person who made the report is cooperating with police.”

The term swatting refers to someone making a bogus emergency call to police with the intention of tricking them into sending a heavily armed force to a specific address under a false pretence. This form of criminal harassment has been known to end badly.

Emergency Response Team called to Whalley house on Thursday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)



