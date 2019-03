Raptors Ridge brings live owls to educational event in Maple Ridge

Karen Kamstra of Raptor’s Ridge Birds of Prey brings a Great Horned Owl out of its box at Saturday’s workshop with ARMS. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Saturday afternoon the Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) hosted an educational workshop and fundraiser for families.

Raptors Ridge was at the Rivers Heritage Centre with live owls, and spoke about endangered species, food chains, ecosystems and habitat.

Families were also building screech owl habitat boxes out of cedar, to take home.