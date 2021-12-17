Officers can be seen outside missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera’s home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. RCMP have had the Langley City home behind police tape for at least two days. Investigators were to conduct a search of the residence Tuesday or Wednesday. (Langley Advance Times files)

Arrest made in case of missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera

The teacher was last seen in late August

There has been an arrest linked to the investigation into missing Langley City woman Naomi Onotera, IHIT has confirmed.

One person was in custody as of Friday evening. Neighbours reported that police had been back at Onotera’s home earlier in the day.

The identity of the person arrested had not been released as of Friday. No other details were available about the investigation.

“It’s still unfolding right now,” said Sgt. David Lee, spokesperson for IHIT.

A missing person alert for the 40-year-old mother and Surrey elementary school teacher was issued by RCMP on Aug. 30.

The investigation into her disappearance was turned over to the Langley RCMP’s serious crime unit on Sept. 1. and the IHIT is assisting.

Friends and family had plastered Langley in missing posters for weeks. Hundreds attended a vigil for her.

In September, police searched her house and yard, and the property was behind crime scene tape for several days.

