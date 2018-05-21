Arrest made in last week’s double shooting in East Van

Carleton Stevens, 37, is charged with attempted murder and remains in custody

An arrest has been made in a double shooting last week in Vancouver that left a pregnant woman in critical condition, losing her unborn child.

Vancouver Police say they have arrested 37-year-old Carleton Stevens of Surrey. He has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of ammunition or firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Stevens was arrested Sunday night near the area of 154A Avenue and Fraser Highway in Surrey. He remains in custody.

READ MORE: Victim of Vancouver double shooting loses unborn child

The 31-year-old woman shot at the scene remains in serious, but stable condition. The second victim, a 23-year-old Langely man is recovering from his injury, according to police.

Police say the investigation remains on-going and investigators expect more charges to be laid.

The shooting took place in the early morning hours of May 18, at an East Vancouver home on Industrial Avenue near Scotia Street.


