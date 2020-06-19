Artists pull out of Surrey’s virtual Canada Day event as anti-racism petition grows

Thousands of signatures urge city to denounce racism against Black and Indigenous people

The Snohomish County Public Defender Association gathered at least 100 people to march through north Everett on Monday, June 8, 2020 in Everett, Wa. Attorneys and supporters marched with the Black Lives Matter movement to call attention to George Floyd’s death, who was killed while in police custody in Minnesota a couple of weeks ago.(Andy Bronson / The Herald)

More acts continue to back out of Surrey’s virtual Canada Day celebrations as calls grow for the city to take a stronger stance in denouncing racism against Black and Indigenous people.

Ryan Guldemond, one of the founding members of Vancouver-based band Mother Mother, pulled out from the celebration Thursday, as has Toronto-based band called The Beaches and Vancouver-based Said the Whale.

A petition, started by Surrey-based 5X Festival and African Heritage Festival of Music and Dance about a week ago, is urging the City of Surrey “to show solidarity with Black and Indigenous communities by making a public statement committing to anti-racism in our city.”

A Facebook post from Mother Mother on Thursday (June 18), states that Guldemond was scheduled to perform for the July 1 event. But, “it has been brought to our attention that despite a petition from the community with over 3000 signatures, the City of Surrey’s leaders have not publicly committed to dismantling racism and have been unwilling to engage in a dialogue with the organizers of the petition.

“In solidarity with that community, we have decided to step down from the Canada Day celebration.”

The Beaches also used social media to announce Thursday that it wouldn’t be performing in Surrey’s virtual celebration.

Said the Whale stated it has sent a letter to mayor and council “asking that they please listen to and respect the wishes of their community,” but as of Thursday afternoon the band hadn’t yet heard back.

We will no longer be participating in Surrey's Canada Day celebration. We’ve been made aware that city leaders have not yet joined the world in a commitment to dismantling systemic racism. We are proud to join those voices who have already called for Surrey’s leaders to speak up. — The Beaches (@thebeaches) June 18, 2020

Unfortunately we are pulling out of our virtual performance for @CityofSurrey’s 2020 Canada Day Celebration. pic.twitter.com/floDaKsSPS — 𝗦𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗲 🌲🌲🌲 (@saidthewhale) June 18, 2020

The petition adds that a public statement might “Acknowledge that anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism exist in the City; Acknowledge that civic institutions have tacitly perpetuated systematic racism; Clarify what percentage of the executive leadership of the City is diverse, and how that can change; Commit to actively dismantling systemic racism, discrimination and intolerance from our systems; Commit to a policy ensuring that Surrey is an inclusive and equitable place for Black and Indigenous and POC communities.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the petition has received 3,319 signatures.

Following protests around the world in response to the death of George Floyd, who died while being restrained by police in Minneapolis, 5X Festival had put a call out earlier on June 8 for the city to denounce racism as governments, local- and senior-level, in B.C. and elsewhere posted about steps being taken to be actively anti-racist.

On June 8, the City of Surrey put out a statement from Mayor Doug McCallum: “Surrey is a city that has been built and strengthened by its diversity. Racism, discrimination, and intolerance have no place in our city, our province or our country. Surrey takes tremendous pride in our cultural diversity and the inclusion and respect we show one another every day.”

A 24-page report made public Tuesday stated action is needed to tackle “everyday and systemic anti-Indigenous racism in Surrey.”

The report states the rate of Indigenous child and youth poverty in Surrey is among the highest in Western Canada.

Indigenous-Surrey residents reported that they are repeatedly perceived as “knowing nothing”, “on welfare”, “lazy”, “violent”, and “not good mothers,” according to the report, a document that shares their “painful and common experiences.

