The Professional Live Arts for Youth Society, or PLAY Society, received an Expanded Arts and Culture Resilience Supplement in the amount of $18,000. (Special to The News)

The Professional Live Arts for Youth Society, or PLAY Society, received an Expanded Arts and Culture Resilience Supplement in the amount of $18,000. (Special to The News)

Arts and culture get a boost in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

PLAY Society and the ACT Arts Centre received grants from province

When the pandemic hit Bradley Tones was forced to cancel all of the programming for his non-profit theatre group PLAY Society.

His teachers were let go and Tones took on a voluntary role to try to keep the society afloat.

However, last week his group, The Professional Live Arts for Youth Society, received an Expanded Arts and Culture Resilience Supplement in the amount of $18,000.

The Resilience Supplement was handed out to organizations that receive annual operating funding or project grants by the BC Arts Council and is part of StrongerBC: BC’s Economic Recovery Plan.

The money, read the press release, can be used towards paying for operating costs, like rent and utilities, paying artists and protecting or restoring jobs, such as theatre technicians, production designers or arts administrators.

“It’s huge,” said the organization’s founder that provides an affordable option for theatre and musical theatre programming for families, mostly children, from 6- 18 -years-old.

READ MORE: The ACT shuts its doors

In Maple Ridge the group offered after-school programming to students at Glenwood Elementary, Kanaka Creek Elementary, Harry Hooge Elementary, Alouette Elementary, and they were just starting a program at Whonnock Elementary, before everything had to be shut down.

PLAY Society is one of two Maple Ridge organizations to receive a resiliency grant from the province.

The ACT Arts Centre also received $50,000.

“The Resiliency Supplement is intended to help our organization cope with the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis,” explained executive director Curtis Pendleton.

The money, she said, will be put towards: the financial impacts of reduced-capacity programs; expenses to ‘pivot’ to virtual programs in their learning classes and gallery outreach; COVID-19 expenses related to the facility; and re-start plans and programs.

It was awarded based on their previous budget and scope of their programs, added the head of the local arts centre.

READ MORE: ACT cancels shows of more than 250 people during COVID-19 Outbreak

Pendleton echoed Tones about the importance of the grant at this moment in time.

“Every grant and source of income is important, right now and in the future, as we plan for a slow recovery,” noted Pendleton.

Pre-pandemic the ACT operated on a budget of around $2.4 million and generally received operating funding from the BC Arts Council in the amount of $22,000 annually, she explained.

“So, although this doesn’t represent a large percentage of our annual operational expenses, this additional supplement is a significant increase in the investment the province is making in ensuring that arts and culture institutions have the best chance of recovery,” she added.

In the Lower Mainland, 318 arts and culture organizations received $9.5 million through the B.C. government’s StrongerBC plan for economic recovery.

This supplement was part of $21 million from StrongerBC to support the resilience of the arts and culture sector.

“By supporting the organizations who employ and support artists and arts and culture workers, we are making the sector more resilient and, in turn, keeping our communities vibrant,” said Bob D’Eith, parliamentary secretary for arts and film, who noted he is looking forward to working directly with the sector to chart a path to recovery.

Tones will be putting the money towards new video equipment in order to film the performances so the parents and families can still see the shows moving forward.

A little of the money will also go to recoup costs from last year including refunds to parents and to some of the teachers’ wages.

Tones is also hoping to revamp the society’s website and put money into marketing.

“So we can come back with guns a-blazing and get back to what we do best,” he said.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and culturemaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Parole board denies Colleen Findlay’s killer release
Next story
B.C. has no parental leave policy for elected councillors, so town makes its own

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: CP rail plans give Pitt Meadows resident food for thought

Increasing rail traffic is a concern for residents near rail line, local woman noted

The Professional Live Arts for Youth Society, or PLAY Society, received an Expanded Arts and Culture Resilience Supplement in the amount of $18,000. (Special to The News)
Arts and culture get a boost in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

PLAY Society and the ACT Arts Centre received grants from province

Colleen Findlay’s killer, Jeremy Wade Vojkovic, has been denied parole. (Pixabay)
Parole board denies Colleen Findlay’s killer release

Maple Ridge mother of three was murdered by teen in 2002

Keough took issue with the wheelchair ramp and handwashing station placement at the newly built Maple Ridge elementary playground. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
School playground layout incorrect, says Maple Ridge dad

Newly built Maple Ridge elementary recreation area oriented the wrong way

Champlain Media Inc. was filming a movie called Admitted or Dead outside The ACT last week. Directed by Ken Friss and written by Brian D. Young, the story is based on the college admission scandal in the United States, and follows a high school senior who is lured into a scam. But, when her mother tries to extricate her, the mastermind of the plot will stop at nothing to keep them both silenced. It stars Karis Cameron and Stefanie Von Pfetten. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
A busy year is expected for filming in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Industry showing no signs of slowing down

Do you know why the princess sleeps for 100 years in the Sleeping Beauty fairy tale? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Pillow talk

In recognition of World Sleep Day on March 12, try our quiz on sleep and dreams

Dr. Henry says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe despite reports of blood clots

‘It is something that is not unexpected when a new product, a new vaccine, is used in large numbers of people’

Mohammad Shafi of Parksville has retired after 70 years in the shoe business. (Facebook photo)
Retiring B.C. shoe store owner donates his entire inventory to Salvation Army

Shafi, 91, retires after more than 70 years in the business

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. has no parental leave policy for elected councillors, so town makes its own

No provisions under B.C. Community Charter to allow new parents time off without disqualification

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Alina Durham, mother of Shaelene Bell, reads a message to her daughter from her Chilliwack home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘Stay strong… I will never give up looking for you,’ says B.C. mom to missing daughter

Alina Durham reads message to daughter, 23-year-old Shaelene Bell, in hopes she will hear it

At provincial headquarters in Surrey, a puppy meet-and-greet for news media Thursday (March 11) was part of the RCMP’s 2021 Name the Puppy contest. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
VIDEO: Meet the RCMP’s latest puppy recruits

Kids aged 4 to 14 have a chance to name dogs in a future litter

Jarrett Shane Whitford, 32, was last seen in Hope in September 2020. His vehicle was found abandoned in North Vancouver on Jan. 21. (Photo/RCMP)
Last seen in Hope, missing man’s vehicle turns up abandoned in North Vancouver: RCMP

Jarrett Shane Whitford has been missing since September 2020

Atish Ram was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March of 2020 and spent two months in hospital. Nearly a year later, he’s still dealing with what people call “long COVID.” (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘Long COVID’: How a B.C. man is dealing with the effects of the virus one year later

Surrey’s Atish Ram is one of thousands of people continuing to deal with COVID-19 symptoms

Most Read