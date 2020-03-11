As COVID-19 spreads, Fraser Health Authority had just eight vacant ICU beds on Monday

British Columbia’s largest health authority, which serves 1.9 million people, currently has just 80 intensive care units, with only eight unoccupied as of Monday, The News has learned.

In an email, a Fraser Health spokesperson said the health authority’s 80 beds were 90 per cent full. That would leave just eight empty ICU beds. As of Tuesday, one COVID-19 patient was in intensive care in the region. Fourteen people in the region had been confirmed to have had the new coronavirus.

The Fraser Health region stretches from White Rock to Hope, and includes the municipalities Delta, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

A Fraser Health spokesperson noted that most people who contract a respiratory illness like the new coronavirus can recover at home and that those who do require hospitalization can be treated both in the ICU and high acuity and medicine wards.

But Fraser Health has fewer beds per person than the B.C. average, and B.C. has fewer acute care beds per capita than the Canadian average. As of last winter, Fraser Health had 1.4 beds per 1,000 people.

In Italy, one of the pandemic’s hot spots, officials have labeled a lack of hospital beds as a key concern there. Patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized much more frequently than those who get the flu, with many requiring ventilators. Italy has about 3.2 hospital beds per 1,000 people, according to the Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development. That’s double the Fraser Health rate. Canada had 2.5 beds per 1,000 people, as of 2018.

Slowing the spread of the coronavirus is critical in allowing health systems to meet the demands placed upon them by higher patient loads connected to the pandemic.

Intensive care beds

Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre: 8

Burnaby Hospital: 9

Chilliwack General Hospital: 6

Langley Memorial Hospital: 6

Peace Arch Hospital: 7

Royal Columbian Hospital: 16

Ridge Meadows Hospital: 7

Surrey Memorial Hospital: 21

