As crime rates in Canada increase, confidence in policing drops: poll

Crime rates in Canada dropped steadily from 1991 until 2014, but have since increased in the past four years

As crime rates in Canada are on an upwards trend the public’s confidence in policing is decreasing, according to a new nationwide poll.

Angus Reid Institute released its biennial study on perceptions of crime Friday, which asked 1,655 Canadians about their perceptions on crime and the justice system.

Crime rates in Canada dropped steadily from 1991 until 2014, falling more than 50 per cent during that period, but have since increased in the past four years, according to Statistics Canada data.

ALSO READ: Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low

Half of respondents, or 48 per cent, said they feel crime has increased in their community over the past five years, up from 42 per cent in 2018 and 30 per cent in 2014.

Fifty-seven per cent of respondents from B.C. said they have noticed an increase, while 31 per cent reported seeing no change. Four per cent said they feel there has been a decrease.

According to Statistics Canada’s crime severity index, the severity of crime in the province has increased by nearly eight percentage points since 2014. Meanwhile, the actual number of reported incidents have remained steady since 2015.

Eighty-two per cent of B.C. respondents reported that in the last two years they have been a victim of a crime which they reported to police.

But as perception of crime increases, confidence in policing has been on the decline since 2014, Angus Reid suggests.

Just under 55 per cent of British Columbians said they feel confident in the RCMP’s national efforts to stop crime. That’s compared to 67 per cent in 2014. Meanwhile, 57 per cent felt confident in their local municipal police force or RCMP detachment, compared to 63 per cent.

Among all respondents, the number of visible minority residents who say they have “no confidence at all” in the RCMP was double that of non-minority respondents, or 17 per cent compared to nince per cent, the poll results found.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries cancels morning sailings as heavy winds hit Georgia Strait

Just Posted

Off-leash dog killed by car that ‘zoomed’ off near Pitt Meadows dike

Photos of driver and license plate provided to police.

WEATHER: Snowfall warning in effect for Maple Ridge

All School District 42 school are open Friday

UPDATE: Vehicle collision knocks out power to 7,600 Maple Ridge customers

Three people stuck in apartment elevators.

RCMP helicopter, dog help catch prolific offender in Maple Ridge

Male suspect found hiding under a truck.

IIO: Police officer not at fault for head-on crash in Maple Ridge last year

Crash happened in June last year and sent one person to hospital with serious injuries

Fashion Fridays: What you need to ditch and buy this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. man granted bail ahead of appeal on conviction in toddler’s 1983 death

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Prince Harry stopped by during Christmas visit, Victoria-area shop owner reveals

Sixth in line to the British throne, Prince Harry and family spent Christmas on Saanich Peninsula

Bank of Canada to seek nominations for who should be on the new $5 bill

Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Canada’s first francophone prime minister, is currently featured on the $5 note

BC Ferries cancels morning sailings as heavy winds hit Georgia Strait

Wind warning issued for region by Environment Canada, not clear when sailings will resume

Why do Surrey businesses use ‘White Rock’ in their name?

White Rock has a little more ‘sizzle’ to it, KPU marketing professor says

UVic student killed in Iran plane crash remembered at vigil

An informal memorial was held at the University of Victoria on Thursday evening

How a missile might have shot a plane down in Iran, and what a probe will look for

At least 63 Canadians and 75 more people heading across to Canada were aboard the plane.

UPDATE: At least 14 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Most Read